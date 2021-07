Blanket Flowers

Right in the middle of the summer now, the garden is looking like a mixture of abundant growth but also signs of wear and stress. Dry shrivelled flower heads that need to be removed abound, along with flowers and leaves that have suffered insect damage, not to mention weeds that have, somehow, grown a foot over night . It's still a lively and beautiful place to be but I am beginning to feel once again the pressure of things getting out of control.