Why are you looking at me?

This is a strange one. I was standing on a small point of land watching some geese who were gathered together, preening, in one loop of the pond. When I turned to the left and looked down at the other loop of the pond I found all these guys, lurking below the surface, all lined up in one direction and looking up at me, as if I were supposed to be doing something. :O Not sure if they were expecting food or asking me to take them to my leader but it was a bit unnerving.