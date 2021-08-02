Previous
Next
A Single Small Rose by gardencat
Photo 2153

A Single Small Rose

The number of blooms has dropped a lot, since that first spring flush of roses, but this bush is still putting out a number of beautifully shaped and slightly smaller blooms. This works better on black to show the slight details of light shading.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
589% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise