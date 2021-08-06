Previous
Golden Moth by gardencat
Photo 2157

Golden Moth

That's not the official name, as far as I know, but it is a golden coloured, and rather fuzzy, moth that was hanging upside down on this mint flower.
I've seen similar ones around before but have not, as of yet, found out what genus or type it is.
6th August 2021

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
