Photo 2162
Down by the Water
Reeds, and wildflowers, and one blackbird, flying by, all add up to a lovely August morning.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
pond
,
reeds
,
theme-landscapes
