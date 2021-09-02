Previous
Out the Kitchen Window by gardencat
Photo 2183

Out the Kitchen Window

He eats the food but never offers to help with the dishes. Fits in perfectly with the rest of the family.
2nd September 2021

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
