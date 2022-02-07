Previous
Next
Rabbits at Dawn by gardencat
Photo 2341

Rabbits at Dawn

I have to admit that I am struggling with images for the the low key days. This one was taken at dawn, when I noticed some movement in the garden and, turning on the kitchen light, I found these two rabbits who seemed to be eating some dried morning glory vines. The illumination here was just the light spilling out of the kitchen window. Sadly the quality of the image is low, due to the lack of light and the fact that I couldn't increase the time too much because of the shot being hand held and being of things that were likely to move. ( Slightly better on black, but not much.)
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
641% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise