Rabbits at Dawn

I have to admit that I am struggling with images for the the low key days. This one was taken at dawn, when I noticed some movement in the garden and, turning on the kitchen light, I found these two rabbits who seemed to be eating some dried morning glory vines. The illumination here was just the light spilling out of the kitchen window. Sadly the quality of the image is low, due to the lack of light and the fact that I couldn't increase the time too much because of the shot being hand held and being of things that were likely to move. ( Slightly better on black, but not much.)