Clocks Collage by gardencat
Photo 2343

Clocks Collage

My attempt for a 'shapes day' entree on my FOR February calendar and for the collage challenge. Not a typical collage but, I hope it doesn't break any rules.

9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Joanne Diochon

Mark Prince ace
Is that what you call crossing time zones ?
February 9th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great double entry!
February 9th, 2022  
