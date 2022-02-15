Previous
The Rose by gardencat
Photo 2349

The Rose

White roses are lovely but oh so fragile and easily marked by brown.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning capture.
February 15th, 2022  
Skip Tribby 😎 ace
They are beautiful, as are all roses. Nicely composed.
February 15th, 2022  
