Photo 2349
The Rose
White roses are lovely but oh so fragile and easily marked by brown.
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
15th February 2022 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
rose
,
high-key
,
for2022
Diana
ace
Stunning capture.
February 15th, 2022
Skip Tribby 😎
ace
They are beautiful, as are all roses. Nicely composed.
February 15th, 2022
