It's all about shapes...

This month those of us doing the FOR challenge have been prompted twice a week to do a picture with the theme 'shapes'. At first I was looking everywhere for clear, sharp-edged shapes; obvious squares, circles etc. then I realized just about everything is about shapes, whether clean, hard-edged or amorphous blobs, they are all shapes. So, here you have some of those blob shapes that your eye, hopefully, turns into a recognizable scene.