Previous
Next
Solidarity by gardencat
Photo 2362

Solidarity

Today's photo was supposed to be a low key B&W shot for my final day of February. But it's not, instead it's a blue and yellow candle shot, because some things are more important than finishing my calendar month properly.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
love the colors
February 28th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Well done! I agree this is much more important.
February 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise