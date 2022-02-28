Sign up
Photo 2362
Solidarity
Today's photo was supposed to be a low key B&W shot for my final day of February. But it's not, instead it's a blue and yellow candle shot, because some things are more important than finishing my calendar month properly.
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
2991
photos
78
followers
49
following
647% complete
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
Tags
candle
,
blue&yellow
Peter Dulis
ace
love the colors
February 28th, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Well done! I agree this is much more important.
February 28th, 2022
