Photo 2365
Peanut Found
A shot taken in February, but not posted then due to the FOR2022. It's been a bus day here so I am falling back on this image to fill in.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
,
peanut
