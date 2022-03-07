Sign up
Photo 2369
The Path
A sunny day and warmer temperatures have resulted in a lot of melting and water running over the path. Water today, ice tomorrow.
Probably BOB.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
5
365
NEX-F3
4th January 2012 7:12pm
bridge
,
trees
,
path
,
ir
,
theme-blackwhite
