Photo 2379
Clematis Seed Head
It feels like spring outside, these last few days but the garden mostly still looks like fall, with dried out vegetation and left over seed-heads. It's going to be a little longer before we start seeing bright spring flowers.
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
18th March 2022 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
fall
,
clematis
