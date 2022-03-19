Previous
Clematis Seed Head by gardencat
Photo 2379

Clematis Seed Head

It feels like spring outside, these last few days but the garden mostly still looks like fall, with dried out vegetation and left over seed-heads. It's going to be a little longer before we start seeing bright spring flowers.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Joanne Diochon

Photo Details

