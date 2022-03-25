Previous
And the Robins are Back by gardencat
And the Robins are Back

Another sign of the arrival of spring, on this grey and damp day, this robin is framed by the branches and colour co-ordinated with a left over oak leaf from the fall.
25th March 2022

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
