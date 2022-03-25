Sign up
Photo 2385
And the Robins are Back
Another sign of the arrival of spring, on this grey and damp day, this robin is framed by the branches and colour co-ordinated with a left over oak leaf from the fall.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
24th March 2022 12:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branches
,
spring
,
robin
