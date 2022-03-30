Sign up
Photo 2390
Across the Fields
Sadly, I'm not going to have the opportunity to play with my camera today so I've pulled up an image from a coupe of weeks ago. Shot in IR, processed for false colour, and tweaked around a bit.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NEX-F3
Taken
4th January 2012 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
crane
,
ir
,
fields
,
skie
