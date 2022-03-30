Previous
Across the Fields by gardencat
Across the Fields

Sadly, I'm not going to have the opportunity to play with my camera today so I've pulled up an image from a coupe of weeks ago. Shot in IR, processed for false colour, and tweaked around a bit.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
