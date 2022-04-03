Previous
Next
Fantasy Landscape by gardencat
Photo 2394

Fantasy Landscape

Another shot from my morning walk yesterday, but very different from what the actual scene looked like. Shot in IR then taken through so many steps and tweaks in post processing to create this fantasy landscape.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
655% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise