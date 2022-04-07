Sign up
Photo 2398
Many Branches
Like it says, many branches, making a cloud of woody texture. Shot in IR, converted to B&W
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
branches
,
ir
,
thursday-text20
