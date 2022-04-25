Previous
Fuzzy Magnolia Bud by gardencat
Fuzzy Magnolia Bud

#2 in my week of buds; it's a fuzzy magnolia bud, with the yellow flower starting to show down one side.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

