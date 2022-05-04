Sign up
Photo 2425
Rosehip and Red Eyed Fly
A rosehip still left on the bush since last fall and a early emerging fly.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3075
photos
75
followers
49
following
664% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
28th April 2022 7:55am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
spring
,
fly
,
rosehip
