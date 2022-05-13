Previous
Next
In Retrospect - Jiu Zui Yang Fei by gardencat
Photo 2434

In Retrospect - Jiu Zui Yang Fei

AKA Tipsy Imperial Concubine. One of the first tree peonies I bought. I confess the name helped sell it to me. The start of a bit of an obsession with peonies of different kinds.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
666% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
so pretty
May 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise