Photo 2440
Small Allium
I have some alliums that produce very big round flowers but this group produces much smaller little pom-poms. This one is just beginning to open. Soon, all those little tight buds will open in to tiny star shaped flowers.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Tags
purple
spring
allium
Laura
ace
Gorgeous, they have such pretty blossoms also.
May 20th, 2022
Faye Turner
Wonderful dof
May 20th, 2022
