Small Allium by gardencat
Small Allium

I have some alliums that produce very big round flowers but this group produces much smaller little pom-poms. This one is just beginning to open. Soon, all those little tight buds will open in to tiny star shaped flowers.
19th May 2022

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Laura
Gorgeous, they have such pretty blossoms also.
May 20th, 2022  
Faye Turner
Wonderful dof
May 20th, 2022  
