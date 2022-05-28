Previous
Next
And now, a red one... with gold dust. by gardencat
Photo 2449

And now, a red one... with gold dust.

On to a red tree peony. The golden pollen, scattered on the red petals, looks like gold dust, to me.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise