Last Blast of the Peony Season by gardencat
Photo 2463

Last Blast of the Peony Season

This is one of my latest blooming peony plants, marking the end of this year's peony season. I still have other things that will flower in my garden but nothing that does it with the glorious abandon of the spring peonies.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
