As Requested... by gardencat
Photo 2488

As Requested...

...a view of a snail's eye.
Okay, there may be some intentional mis-interpretation there but, given the arthritis in my knees these days, getting low enough to get even this was challenge enough. And hey, bonus, you've got two eyes.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Boxplayer ace
Fab little thing. With you on the knees.
July 6th, 2022  
