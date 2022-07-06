Sign up
Photo 2488
As Requested...
...a view of a snail's eye.
Okay, there may be some intentional mis-interpretation there but, given the arthritis in my knees these days, getting low enough to get even this was challenge enough. And hey, bonus, you've got two eyes.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
eyes
,
snail
,
make-30-2022
Boxplayer
ace
Fab little thing. With you on the knees.
July 6th, 2022
