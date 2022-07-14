Sign up
Photo 2496
The Backroom
Taken from the back storage room of my friend's boutique. I was watching the store so she could have a day off and took this on my phone because it is what I had with me.
Tagging for the 'behind the scenes' prompt on the Make 30 challenge.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
13th July 2022 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
store
,
backroom
,
behind-the-scenes
,
make-30-2022
