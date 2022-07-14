Previous
Next
The Backroom by gardencat
Photo 2496

The Backroom

Taken from the back storage room of my friend's boutique. I was watching the store so she could have a day off and took this on my phone because it is what I had with me.
Tagging for the 'behind the scenes' prompt on the Make 30 challenge.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
683% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise