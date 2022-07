Wildlife, at last!

So we arrive at the wildlife prompt for Make 30 which is much more in my usual wheelhouse than some of the previous prompts. In the interest of full disclosure I have to say that this rabbit, while not tame isn't exactly 'wild'life. More of a sort of 'skittish'life. If you could blow this right up and take a close look you could see the back of my house reflected in his eye.