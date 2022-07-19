Sign up
Photo 2501
Selfie, Sitting in My Calm and Happy Place
I hate taking selfies but here you go, thanks to Make-30.
Frizzy hair compliments of high humidity weather.
Red eyes due to seasonal allergies.
All the rest due to old age. :D
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3191
photos
77
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th July 2022 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
selfie
,
make-30-2022
