Photo 2505
Web and Water
My attempt at capturing a feeling of depth for the make-30 prompt.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2502
100
578
2503
579
2504
13
2505
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
23rd July 2022 7:36am
Tags
water
,
spider-web
,
drops
,
depth
,
make-30-2022
