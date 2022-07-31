Sign up
Photo 2513
Hand
Filling in the one prompt I'm still missing for Make 30, it's my hand picture. This picture says to me that:
My door needs cleaning,
my hand needs creaming,
and it's too hot to go outside.
31st July 2022
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
30th July 2022 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
make-30-2022
