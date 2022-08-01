Previous
Angles by gardencat
Photo 2514

Angles

I went into the city for a couple of days. Haven't been there for over two years, not since the whole Covid thing began. It felt like a real adventure. This was a view from my hotel window.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

