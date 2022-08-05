Previous
Bunny in a Blue Mood by gardencat
Photo 2518

Bunny in a Blue Mood

Well, here's a weird one for today. I saw this cute bunny grazing in a patch of weeds but the only camera at hand was my IR one so, I shot this in IR then played with it in Photoshop to bring it to this point.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
