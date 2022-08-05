Sign up
Photo 2518
Bunny in a Blue Mood
Well, here's a weird one for today. I saw this cute bunny grazing in a patch of weeds but the only camera at hand was my IR one so, I shot this in IR then played with it in Photoshop to bring it to this point.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NEX-F3
Taken
4th August 2022 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bunny
,
photoshop
,
ir
