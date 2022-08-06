Sign up
Photo 2519
That Tail is Ridiculous!
I've never seen such a long tail on a squirrel. It goes up along his back and then curves over and goes back right down the length of his body. I'm not sure what he is eating that is making it grow so long.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
squirrel
,
tail
Heather
ace
It's nice to see. I often see black squirrels with skimpy half-furless tails, and it worries me. This is a healthy one!
August 6th, 2022
