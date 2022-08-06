Previous
That Tail is Ridiculous! by gardencat
That Tail is Ridiculous!

I've never seen such a long tail on a squirrel. It goes up along his back and then curves over and goes back right down the length of his body. I'm not sure what he is eating that is making it grow so long.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Joanne Diochon
Heather ace
It's nice to see. I often see black squirrels with skimpy half-furless tails, and it worries me. This is a healthy one!
August 6th, 2022  
