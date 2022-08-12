Previous
Another Bunny Visit by gardencat
Another Bunny Visit

Another bunny in my yard. They seem to like some of the weeds growing in the corners and, in the very hot weather, I have been falling seriously behind in my weeding. I guess that might have turned out to be a good thing for the rabbits.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
