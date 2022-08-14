Sign up
Photo 2527
Autumn Joy Sedum in Black and White
A little late posting yesterday's shot. The sedum is very abundant with bloom this year but they haven't coloured up yet. I think it works a bit better on black.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
13th August 2022 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw
,
sedum
