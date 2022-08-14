Previous
Autumn Joy Sedum in Black and White by gardencat
Photo 2527

Autumn Joy Sedum in Black and White

A little late posting yesterday's shot. The sedum is very abundant with bloom this year but they haven't coloured up yet. I think it works a bit better on black.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Joanne Diochon

Photo Details

