Photo 2531
Love Those Whiskers
A visitor cat who seems to like to use our yard as his hunting ground. I haven't seen him catch anything but, every time I do see him, he seems to be stalking something. He has a very impressive set of whiskers and eye brows.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
16th August 2022 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
whiskers
Laura
ace
Gorgeous cat. Fantastic details.
August 19th, 2022
