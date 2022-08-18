Previous
Next
Love Those Whiskers by gardencat
Photo 2531

Love Those Whiskers

A visitor cat who seems to like to use our yard as his hunting ground. I haven't seen him catch anything but, every time I do see him, he seems to be stalking something. He has a very impressive set of whiskers and eye brows.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Laura ace
Gorgeous cat. Fantastic details.
August 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise