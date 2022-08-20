Sign up
Photo 2533
The Lady
The female cardinal isn't back to her full glory yet, but I think she is looking a little better.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
cage
,
garden
,
cardinal
