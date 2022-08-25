Sign up
Photo 2538
Hawk, waiting for his Doordash delivery.
Sorry, a little black humour at the expense of the small birds in the area.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
bird
,
hawk
,
raptor
,
sixws-133
,
ndao7
