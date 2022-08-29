Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2542
A Visit from an Ant
I was lining up and focusing on a small weed flower when this ant crawled out from underneath somewhere and inserted herself in the picture. Who am I to turn down a willing model? So, she became the star of the shot.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3241
photos
77
followers
48
following
696% complete
View this month »
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
Latest from all albums
583
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
28th August 2022 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ant
,
summer
,
weed
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close