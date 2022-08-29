Previous
Next
A Visit from an Ant by gardencat
Photo 2542

A Visit from an Ant

I was lining up and focusing on a small weed flower when this ant crawled out from underneath somewhere and inserted herself in the picture. Who am I to turn down a willing model? So, she became the star of the shot.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
696% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise