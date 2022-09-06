Sign up
Photo 2550
People and Ducks
A lot of people came out to the pond over the holiday weekend. These people were enjoying the ducks and the ducks were approaching hoping for handouts. The signs read,"Don't feed the ducks" but many can't resist slipping them a little something.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
5th September 2022 6:31pm
Tags
ducks
,
people
,
pond
,
people-outdoors
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I like the way these people are hanging back to watch them. It always seems to me that it is sad that people who have no control over their own poor eating habits feel the need to push that onto wildlife. feeding bread to birds has such huge ramifications for their health.
September 6th, 2022
