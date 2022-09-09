Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2552
Sedum and Friend
I'm not sure if this is a bee, or a hover fly, or what exactly, but there were a number of them going all around the big sedum plant which is just starting to open it's flowers.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3259
photos
79
followers
48
following
699% complete
View this month »
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
Latest from all albums
2549
587
588
2550
2551
589
3
2552
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th September 2022 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
sedum
Corinne C
ace
Amazing clarity!
September 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close