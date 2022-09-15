Sign up
Photo 2558
A Walk Under the Bridge, and a Message
Found this on the bridge that goes over the creek. Made me stop and think.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
8th September 2022 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
message
Corinne C
ace
A thoughtful message
September 15th, 2022
