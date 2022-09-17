Sign up
Photo 2560
Grasses
The field of dried grasses looked beautiful waving in the sun. This doesn't quite capture what I was after but, for now, it will have to do. Not as showy as bright autumn leaf colours but another sign that fall is approaching. Maybe BOB.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
