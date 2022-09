Nest Building Squirrel?

Yesterday, I saw this squirrel engaging in odd (to me at least) behaviour. He was scooping up grass then standing on his hind legs and using his little paws to push it more firmly into his mouth and then going back to scoop up more. Seems like he is looking for things to build a nest but, after many years of living here, this is the first fall I've noticed this happening. Maybe he is adding insolation to his house for the winter months?