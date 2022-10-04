Sign up
Photo 2576
Oh, those autumn skies!
Today has been a gorgeous fall day which encouraged me to head out on a trail I go to less often. The trees are putting on quite a display this year and the sky was a shade of intense blue that it only seem to get in the fall.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
sky
trees
fall
Heather
ace
Great colours, including that amazing blue sky!
October 4th, 2022
