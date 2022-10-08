Sign up
Photo 2580
Looking down on sixteen mile creek in Oakville.
Fall colours are very impressive this year.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
8th October 2022 9:57am
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
creek
Heather
ace
Oh, wow! A super capture of the fall colours and a great pov! Fav!
October 8th, 2022
