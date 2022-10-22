Sign up
Photo 2594
There's a Pigeon on My Head
Despite his fierce look, the pigeon is not intimidated...embarrassing for the dog.
BOB
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
dog
,
fall
,
pigeon
