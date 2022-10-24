Previous
Next
Contrast by gardencat
Photo 2596

Contrast

Orange leaves against blue skies, a fall colour palette. I like the little heart shaped hole that's been chewed in the upper left-side leaf.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
711% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise