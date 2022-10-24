Sign up
Photo 2596
Contrast
Orange leaves against blue skies, a fall colour palette. I like the little heart shaped hole that's been chewed in the upper left-side leaf.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st October 2022 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
leaves
heart
contrast
fall
colour
