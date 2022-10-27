Sign up
Photo 2599
The Future Is Looking Slightly Murky
Another one from my foggy, fall, morning walk. Seems appropriate for my feelings about life, in general, these days.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
bridge
,
morning
,
fog
,
fall
