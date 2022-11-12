Sign up
Photo 2614
Bluejay in Branches
It's a little sad, to see that all the leaves are gone, but it does make it easier to spot the birds in the trees.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
11th November 2022 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branches
,
fall
,
bluejay
,
ndao9
